S. Korea reaches women’s curling semifinals as top seed at Winter Asiad

South Korea advanced to the semifinals of the Winter Asiad women’s curling tournament as the top seed in China on Wednesday.

Led by skip Gim Eun-ji, South Korea defeated the Philippines 11-3 at Harbin Pingfang District Curling Arena in Harbin for its seventh consecutive victory in the round-robin stage.

South Korea had locked down a semifinal berth earlier Wednesday following an 8-2 win over Kazakhstan. Then the win over the Philippines gave South Korea the top seed with one last round-robin match left against Qatar on Thursday morning.

There are nine countries in action, and the four best teams will qualify for the semifinals at the conclusion of round-robin action.

In the semifinals Thursday evening, South Korea will take on the fourth-ranked team, and the No. 2 seed will face the No. 3 seed.

The winners will meet in the gold medal game scheduled for Friday, the final day of the Asian Games.

South Korea’s last Asiad curling title came in 2007.