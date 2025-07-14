S. Korea needs to make strategic decision on agriculture issues in tariff negotiations with U.S.: trade minister

South Korea needs to make a strategic decision on agricultural issues and other pending negotiation items before holding another round of trade talks with the United States, Seoul’s chief trade negotiator said Monday, as the country is expected to enter full-fledged tariff negotiations with the Donald Trump administration in the coming weeks.

“It is now time for South Korea to make choices and decisions … to find a landing zone in (trade) negotiations with the U.S.,” Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said in a meeting with reporters in South Korea’s administrative city of Sejong.

To make strategic decisions on items on the negotiating table, Yeo said the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will hold consultations with other ministries involved in the trade barrier issues and the National Assembly to decide on the country’s stance and receive a mandate for negotiations.

“When I visit the U.S. next time, I believe we have to attempt to make a deal based on our mandate to reach a landing zone,” he said.

Yeo’s remarks came after he returned home from his second trip to Washington last week, where he held trade talks with U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other officials on tariffs, non-tariff measures, industrial cooperation and other trade issues.

His trip took place as Seoul entered the final three weeks of ongoing tariff negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration before 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on Korean products take effect Aug. 1.

“In the USTR’s foreign trade barriers report, there are points raised that are objectively and rationally sensible, while some are seen as too subjective and centered on the standpoint of U.S. companies,” he said.

“I cannot share specific details of the ongoing negotiations, but I can say some of our trade barriers should be addressed to strengthen our industrial competitiveness and advance our regulatory system, while others we cannot accept because of domestic sensitivity on the issues,” he explained.

In the report issued earlier this year, the USTR pointed to a wide range of non-tariff measures by Seoul, including its import ban on American beef from cattle aged 30 months or older, emission-related regulations on imported cars, proposed online platform regulations and restrictions on the export of location-based data.

Yeo said trade negotiations on the agricultural sector, in particular, “always come with pain,” but there are some parts in which the country can make strategic decisions for a broader trade deal, which may also lead to stronger competitiveness for the sector in the future.

The trade minister also said South Korea seeks to sign a “positive-sum” tariff deal with the U.S., noting its proposal on bilateral manufacturing cooperation can promote a mutually beneficial trade partnership for the two countries.

“The Korea-U.S. manufacturing renaissance partnership is our envisioned strategic proposal to turn the current zero-sum frame on tariff negotiations to a positive-sum frame that can deliver win-win results to the two sides and enlarge their economic pie,” Yeo said.

Under the envisioned manufacturing partnership, Korean companies can make investments (in the U.S.) to help with the U.S. administration’s efforts of ushering in a “manufacturing renaissance” in America and find new growth engines for the economy, he explained, citing semiconductor, shipbuilding, battery and defense as prominent sectors for bilateral collaboration.

It will also become an opportunity for Korean firms to expand their foothold in the U.S., which shows robust economic growth and leads industrial innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and many other areas, he added.

Yeo said the government has been closely communicating with the private sector on how it can make regulatory improvements and devise measures to support Korean companies’ cooperation with the U.S.