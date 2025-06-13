S. Korea issues special travel advisories for Israel, parts of Iran

South Korea on Friday issued special travel advisories for Israel and parts of Iran amid escalating military tension between the two Middle East adversaries.

The foreign ministry upgraded the existing Level 2 advisories in Israel and parts of Iran to Level 2.5 following Israel’s strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear program and military sites.

The special advisory calls for South Korean citizens to cancel or postpone their trips to Israel and parts of Iran to flee to a safe country unless travel is absolutely necessary.

The Level 2.5 advisory is issued in cases of urgent security risks to travelers and can be maintained for up to 90 days.

Existing Level 3 advisories, which recommend departure, remain in effect for Israel’s West Bank region and Iran’s border areas with Turkey and Iraq, as well as parts of Iran’s western coastal provinces.

Travel to Israel’s northern border with Lebanon and the Gaza Strip remains prohibited.

The Seoul government expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

“We express serious concern over the sharp rise in tensions in the Middle East following Israel’s attacks on Iran and strongly condemn all actions that destabilize the region,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement. “The South Korean government urges all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint to help de-escalate the situation.”

The foreign ministry said there has been no damage to South Korean nationals related to Israel’s attack on Iran. About 100 South Koreans are currently staying in Iran.