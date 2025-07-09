S. Korea hold China to begin East Asian women’s football tournament at home

South Korea netted a late equalizer to hold China to a 2-2 draw to begin the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Women’s Football Championship at home Wednesday.

Ji So-yun scored a wonder goal during stoppage time for South Korea’s hard-fought point at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, some 30 kilometers south of Seoul, in the teams’ first match of the regional competition.

Yao Wei put China on the board in the 15th minute before Jang Selgi equalized for the host country in the dying seconds of the first half. Shao Ziqin broke the 1-1 deadlock in the 67th minute and then Ji, South Korea’s all-time leading scorer, came through with her 73rd international goal.

South Korea, ranked 21st, now have four wins, 10 draws and 29 losses against 17th-ranked China.

Earlier in the day, Japan, two-time defending champions, defeated Chinese Taipei 4-0.

South Korea will take on Japan at 8 p.m. Sunday at Hwaseong Stadium in Hwaseong, just south of Suwon, and then close out the four-nation event against Chinese Taipei at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday in Suwon.

South Korea’s lone EAFF title came at the inaugural event in 2005.

China scored first when South Korean defender Kim Hye-ri tried to clear Jin Kun’s cross out of harm’s way but instead gave up the ball to Yao, who fired home a left-footed shot from just outside the box.

South Korea nearly responded three minutes later, when Ji So-yun’s free kick flew just over the bar. Over the next several minutes, South Korea seized control of the match as they created several turnovers in the offensive zone.

South Korea lacked the finishing touch, with Jung Min-young walking into a shot that sailed high in the 35th minute and Kang Chae-rim missing the net to the left with an attempt that rolled past goalkeeper Pan Hongyan two minutes later.

Mun Eun-ju wasted a wide-open look in the 43rd minute when she airmailed her shot. With the clock ticking down on the first half, Kang’s header nearly bounced into the gaping net, before Pan made a desperate diving save to keep the ball out.

South Korea finally equalized during stoppage time. Mun was allowed to walk deep into the attacking third on the right wing and send a cross toward the goalmouth. Pan dove to deflect the ball away, but the loose ball found Jang Selgi, whose left-footed shot went in off defender Wu Haiyan to make it a 1-1 contest.

China began reasserting themselves after the restart, and it resulted in the go-ahead goal in the 67th minute.

Yao headed a Chen Qiaozhu cross toward the goalmouth, and Shao Ziqin slipped past Lee Geum-min to head the ball home to put China up 2-1.

South Korea started pushing back a bit after the second Chinese goal but the visitors clung to their narrow lead, as South Korea got called for one offside after another in counterattack chances.

With her team only moments away from a defeat, Ji came to the rescue. When the loose ball trickled out of the box, Ji pounced on it and fired a rocket of a shot to the top right corner, out of Pan’s reach.

Ji, one of the team’s senior players at 34, said her young teammates filled in admirably for injured veterans. Head coach Shin Sang-woo’s starting lineup featured four players born in the 2000s.

“We still have much room for growth but I am just really happy that we did not lose to a team as strong as China,” Ji said. “It was such a hot and humid night but since we were playing at home, we wanted to put on a good effort.”