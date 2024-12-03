S. Korea drop 1 spot to No. 23 in latest FIFA rankings

South Korea dropped a spot to No. 23 in the latest FIFA men’s rankings released on Friday.

According to FIFA, South Korea fell to No. 23 with 1,585.45 points, down from 1,589.93 points.

South Korea had a win and a draw in their two most recent matches, beating Kuwait 3-1 on Nov. 14 but being held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Palestine on Nov. 19 in the Asian qualification tournament for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Palestine were ranked 100th then and they, too, slipped a spot to 101st.

South Korea will not play again until March 2025 when the World Cup qualifying campaign resumes.

Japan stayed at No. 15 and remained the highest-ranked team in Asia, followed by Iran at No. 18 and then South Korea.

There were no changes to the top five, with Argentina on top with France, Spain, England and Brazil next.