S. Korea coach tells players to relish rival match vs. Japan at E. Asian football tournament

On the eve of a high-stakes rival match against Japan at the ongoing regional football tournament, South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo said Monday his players should try to enjoy the experience.

South Korea, world No. 23, and Japan, ranked 17th, will square off in the final match of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, some 40 kilometers south of Seoul.

Both teams won their first two matches of the tournament to collect six points, and Japan have the edge in goal difference, +7 to +5. Japan only need a draw against South Korea to win their second consecutive EAFF title.

It is a must-win match for South Korea, who are chasing their sixth EAFF crown.

South Korea have had 42 wins, 23 draws and 16 losses against Japan, but have lost each of the past two meetings by the same score of 3-0.

Given the stakes and the history of the sporting rivalry between the two countries, the intensity level will likely be several notches higher than what South Korea experienced against China and Hong Kong.

“Obviously, it’s a crucial match and we want to win it,” Hong told reporters before a training session at Seongnam Stadium in Seongnam, just south of Seoul. “I am confident our players will play a good match.”

Hong, no stranger to the heated rivalry from his playing days, also said his players shouldn’t be stressing too much over the match.

“In the past, the prevailing approach (to matches against Japan) was that we could not afford to lose. I was no different,” he said, “But at some point, I realize just beating Japan isn’t everything. Of course, our players must compete with a sense of pride in representing the country, but I also hope that they won’t lose sight of important tactics or other aspects of the game. I hope they will enjoy the experience.”

Hong observed that the two teams play under similar sets of tactics.

“They said Japan may be more detail oriented, but I believe we will have a chance to execute our plans and have a chance to score,” the coach said. “We will have to be sharp on our defense and be prepared to make adjustments in the second half.”

With stars based in Europe and the Middle East not available here, Hong has put together a team of 23 players in the domestic K League 1 and three players in Japan’s J1 League. They’ve been trying to make their case for inclusion on the squad for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Hong said he has enjoyed working with the current group of players.

“Having trained with these players for about 10 days has taught me a great deal,” he said. “It may be premature to talk about what will happen a year from now, but a few players here have been incredible at this tournament. I don’t know where they’re going to be a year from now but I was able to see their potential to represent the country at the World Cup. I’ve had a great time with them.”

Jo Hyeon-woo, captain and first-choice goalkeeper for South Korea, said the players believe in themselves just as much as the coach believes in them.

“We are confident that we can win the match if we can execute the way the coach wants us to,” Jo said. “I will try to keep Japan off the board and help us finish this tournament on a winning note.”

Jo said the coach won’t have to worry about his players feeling added pressure just because they will play Japan.

“The mood in the team hasn’t changed. If anything, we’ve grown more confident as the tournament has gone on,” Jo said. “We’ve adjusted well to some tactical changes and I know we will take the field feeling pretty good tomorrow.”