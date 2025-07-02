S. Korea, China discuss APEC cooperation, steel structures in Yellow Sea

South Korea and China have discussed cooperation on the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit here and other pending bilateral issues, likely including Beijing’s steel structures in the overlapping maritime zone in the Yellow Sea, Seoul officials said Wednesday.

The working-level dialogue took place Tuesday, led by Kang Young-shin, director general for Northeast and Central Asian affairs at the South Korean foreign ministry, and Liu Jinsong, director general for Asian affairs at China’s foreign ministry.

During the talks, the two sides agreed to continue communication at various levels and build on a shared understanding to further develop bilateral relations in light of the APEC summit. China is also due to host next year’s APEC gathering.

In this vein, they likely discussed the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting South Korea for the APEC event, scheduled to be held in the southern city of Gyeongju between late October and early November.

China also reportedly sounded out South Korea about President Lee Jae Myung attending its key military parade slated for September to mark the 80th anniversary of victory over Japanese aggression during World War II.

Beijing is said to have been exploring the possibility of Lee’s attendance through diplomatic channels with Seoul.

A Seoul official said it is reviewing the matter, taking into account “various circumstances.”

The two officials also exchanged views on “concrete ways to expand cooperation in economic initiatives that can bring tangible benefits” to the peoples of both nations, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Tuesday’s talks also included discussions on issues of mutual interest, including those related to the Yellow Sea and the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.

South Korea and China have been in a dispute after Beijing built several steel towers in the Provisional Maritime Zone (PMZ), an overlapping sea zone between the two countries.

Seoul has expressed concerns over Beijing’s unilateral actions that were not agreed upon in a bilateral agreement on the PMZ signed by the two countries to ensure maritime stability.

Kang and Liu also likely discussed the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Early on Wednesday, Liu also met with Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won as a courtesy call. They discussed continued efforts to advance the strategic cooperation partnership between Seoul and Beijing in a “mature and forward-looking” manner, the ministry said.