S. Korea capture E. Asian women’s football title with win over Chinese Taipei

South Korea captured their first East Asian women’s football title in 20 years Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei at home.

Ji So-yun scored a 70th-minute penalty and Jang Selgi added the insurance marker 15 minutes later in the final match of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) Women’s E-1 Football Championship at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, some 30 kilometers south of Seoul.

South Korea, China and Japan all finished with five points with a win and two draws each. South Korea had a 2-2 draw against China and a 1-1 draw against Japan before Wednesday. Earlier in the day, China and Japan, after each had defeated Chinese Taipei, played to a goalless draw. Goals scored in head-to-head matches among the three tied teams was the first tiebreaker, and South Korea came out on top with three goals — followed by China’s two and Japan’s one.

This is South Korea’s first EAFF title since they won the inaugural crown in 2005.

South Korea received US$70,000 in prize money. Jang Selgi was named the MVP of the tournament, while her teammate in goal, Kim Min-jung, was named the competition’s top goalkeeper.

This was Jang’s first individual award of her club and national team career.

“I think it has been a total team effort. Everyone was on the same page, whether it was the regulars or reserves,” Jang said. “We all worked hard for the same goal and that’s what makes this win so special. I may be the MVP here but I want to thank all of my teammates and coaches for what they did at this tournament.”

The 34-year-old Ji, the all-time South Korean leader with 169 caps and 74 goals, has finally won her first trophy with the national team nearly 19 years after making her international debut.

South Korea, world No. 21, improved to 15 wins, two draws and four losses against 42nd-ranked Chinese Taipei. All 15 victories have come in succession.

Needing a victory to win the tournament, South Korea seized control of the match early in rainy conditions and didn’t let it go the rest of the first half, though they weren’t able to capitalize on their chances.

In the fifth minute, Kim Mi-yeon hit the left side of the net with a header set up by Kim Hye-ri’s free kick. Some five minutes later, Jeong Da-bin was denied on a volley off a Ji So-yun free kick.

Jang Selgi sped down the left wing to get a shot off from a tough angle in the 36th minute, and goalkeeper Wang Yu-Ting made the save to keep the match goalless.

South Korea then missed out on a couple of glorious chances in the opening moments of the second half.

A minute after the restart, substitute Mun Eun-ju danced into the box on the left side and caught Wang out of position before feeding the ball to Jeong. The forward had an empty net in front of her but her low shot rolled past the right post.

A minute later, Mun set up Lee Geum-min for another open look in the goalmouth but with Wang having ventured off the line, defender Su Sin-Yun made a desperate kick save on Lee’s right-footed shot.

Jang Selgi’s cross went off the head of Su deep in the box and into Wang’s arms in the 54th minute. Four minutes later, Kim Min-ji, moments after replacing Jeong, sent a header over the crossbar.

South Korea finally got on the board in the 70th minute, after Kang Chae-rim was taken down by Chen Jin-Wen in the box to draw the penalty. Ji stepped up and scored into the bottom left corner for her 74th international goal and her second of the tournament.

Chen tried to atone for her miscue but her shot in the 78th minute skipped past the left post for her team’s first dangerous look of the match.

Jang then sealed the deal with her second goal of the tournament in the 85th minute, when she walked into a Kim Hye-ri cross and deftly flicked the ball over the outstretched arm of Wang.

South Korea had 24 shot attempts to Chinese Taipei’s three, and finished with an 11-0 advantage in shots on target.