S. Korea, Austria agree to forge ‘strategic partnership’
South Korea and Austria agreed Monday to elevate their longstanding ties to a “strategic partnership” during talks here between President Moon Jae-in and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
They noted that the two sides have constantly developed bilateral ties. In 2022, they will commemorate the 130th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.
They agreed to upgrade the relationship a notch for “forward-looking partnerships” on such various fields as politics, economy, science and technology, culture and arts.
Moon and Kurz talked about the Korea peace process. Moon took note of Austria’s contributions to efforts for world peace and related negotiations, including those on the Iranian nuclear program.
“I requested that Austria continue support for the Korean Peninsula denuclearization talks as well,” Moon said during a joint press conference.
Kurz said he has reaffirmed support for Moon’s efforts to bring peace on the peninsula.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) holds a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on the results of their talks in Vienna on June 14, 2021. (Yonhap)
He said Austria is taking lessons from South Korea’s successful COVID-19 control based on its effective use of advanced technologies in collecting and analyzing data.
Moon agreed that South Korea has been able to prevent the spread of the virus without border closure or lockdown by swiftly tracing infections thanks to its advanced ICT sector.
A key is to protect private information while using it only for the purpose of disease control and prevention, he added.
He emphasized the importance of respecting experts’ opinions, not being swayed by political considerations, in a fight against such a pandemic.
What is also important is people’s cooperation in adhering to coronavirus protocols, such as mask wearing, he added.
Kurz made a trip to South Korea in 2019. He participated remotely in the P4G Seoul Summit on climate and sustainable growth recently hosted by Moon.
On the occasion of Moon’s trip here, South Korea and Austria signed a protocol on updating their decades-old pact on avoiding double taxation. Also signed were a memorandum of understanding on promoting exchanges of visits by youth and a letter of intent on education cooperation.
Moon attended the signing ceremony of a pact on promoting cultural cooperation through a new joint committee, along with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, earlier in the day.