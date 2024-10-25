- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Russia says N. Korean leader Kim’s visit to Russia possible next year
Russia said Friday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visiting Moscow next year is a possibility, noting that high-level exchanges are always taking place with Pyongyang as its “close neighbor.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the comment to reporters asking about the possibility, Russia’s TASS and Sputnik news agencies reported.
“Of course, close neighbors constantly exchange visits at the highest levels,” Peskov was quoted by the media as saying.
Peskov also said Russia is developing “strong ties” with North Korea in “all areas.”
The spokesperson’s comment came after Russian President Vladimir Putin effectively acknowledged the North’s deployment of its troops to Russia in support of its war in Ukraine.
In response to a question about the troop dispatch at a multilateral summit in Kazan, Putin did not deny or confirm the deployment, but said that his government takes the recently signed mutual treaty with North Korea seriously and what Russia does with the North within that framework is “our business.”