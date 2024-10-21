Son Heung-min scores for Spurs in return from injury

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean star Son Heung-min scored in his return to Premier League action Saturday.

Son scored his third goal of the season in a 4-1 victory against West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Following a fast break at the hour mark, Son took a pass from Pape Sarr on the left side of the box and scored off his left foot to give Spurs their fourth goal.

About a minute later, Son struck the right post with a right-footed shot. In the 55th minute, Son had a hand in an own goal by Alphonse Areola that gave Spurs a 3-1 lead.

Son had missed the past three Spurs matches, including two in the Premier League, after suffering a hamstring injury during a UEFA Europa League match on Sept. 26.

Son was also dropped from the South Korean national team for World Cup qualifying matches against Jordan and Iraq this month. Without their captain, South Korea defeated Jordan 2-0 in Amman on Oct. 10 and then Iraq 3-2 at home five days later.

Spurs improved to 13 points after eight matches, good for sixth place with all five clubs above them scheduled to play their eighth matches later on the weekend.