Rose’s ‘APT.’ stays No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd consecutive week

BLACKPINK’s Rose has maintained her position in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 this week with “APT.,” her collaborative single with U.S. pop star Bruno Mars.

According to the chart released Tuesday (U.S. time), the song holds steady at No. 5 for the third consecutive week.

Released in October, “APT.” debuted at No. 8 and climbed 29 spots to No. 5 on the chart dated Jan. 7, following fluctuations in its chart performance. The fifth-place ranking marks the highest position ever achieved by a K-pop female artist on the Hot 100.

The upbeat track has regained momentum this year, benefiting from the decline of seasonal songs that had dominated the chart at the end of 2024.

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales.

“APT.” is a prerelease track from “rosie,” the K-pop star’s first solo full-length album, which was released Dec. 6.

The album stayed atop the Billboard Global 200 for the 12th week. On the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., however, it dropped to No. 2, overtaken by Bad Bunny’s “DtMF.”

Inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, known as the “apartment game,” “APT.” has gained international popularity with its catchy chorus that repeatedly features the word “apartment,” pronounced as “apateu,” a Korean abbreviation of the word.