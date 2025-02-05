Rose’s ‘APT.’ stays at No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100

“APT.,” the smash hit single from BLACKPINK singer Rose, held its No. 3 position on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the second consecutive week.

It remained in third place behind Travis Scott’s “4X4″ and Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” according to the latest chart unveiled Tuesday (U.S. time).

Released in October, “APT.” debuted at No. 8 and climbed to No. 5 and then to No. 3 following fluctuations in its chart performance. The rise made her the highest-ranking K-pop female artist on the weekly chart.

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales.

“APT.,” the artist’s collaborative single with Bruno Mars, is a prereleased track from “rosie,” Rose’s first solo full-length album, which was released Dec. 6.

The album ranked 26th on the latest Billboard 200 main albums chart.

Inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, known as the “apartment game,” “APT.” has gained international popularity with its catchy chorus that repeatedly features the word “apartment,” pronounced as “apateu,” a Korean abbreviation of the word.

“Who” by Jimin of BTS ranked No. 31, dropping six spots from a week ago. It is the lead track of the BTS member’s second solo album, “Muse,” which explores the singer’s search for inspiration.