Rose’s ‘APT.’ stays at No. 2 on British Official Singles Chart for 5th week

“APT.,” the smash hit single from BLACKPINK singer Rose, held its No. 2 position on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the fifth consecutive week.

It remained in second place just behind Lola Young’s “Messy,” according to the latest chart released Friday (British time).

Initially debuting at No. 4 in October last year, “APT.,” featuring Bruno Mars, has experienced a roller-coaster journey on the chart.

After dropping to a low of No. 28, the single made an impressive comeback, climbing to the No. 2 spot and holding steady for five weeks.

“Who” by Jimin of BTS ranked 21st, staying on the chart for the 22nd week. It is the lead track of the BTS member’s second solo album, “Muse,” which explores the singer’s search for inspiration.