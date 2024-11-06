Rose tops Billboard’s global charts for 2nd consecutive week with ‘APT.’

BLACKPINK’s Rose has claimed U.S. Billboard’s global charts for the second consecutive week with “APT.,” her collaborative single with American pop star Bruno Mars.

Billboard said on social media platform X on Monday (U.S. time) that the song secured No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., following its debut atop the two weekly charts.

“APT.,” which dropped on Oct. 18, is a prerelease from Rose’s highly anticipated first solo full-length album, titled “rosie,” scheduled for release on Dec. 6.

The upbeat pop-punk track, inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, known as the “apartment game,” is gaining international popularity with its catchy chorus that repeatedly features the word “apartment,” pronounced as “apateu,” a Korean abbreviation of the word.

Rose (L) and Bruno Mars are seen in this photo provided by The BLACK Label. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The digital single is expected to stay high on this week’s chart ranking set to be unveiled in the afternoon following its No. 1 debut last week.

In addition to “APT.,” K-pop girl group aespa’s new song “Whiplash” ranked 5th on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and 8th on the Global 200 this week.

BLACKPINK member Jennie’s “Mantra” secured the 6th position on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and 7th on the Global 200.

BTS member Jin’s prerelease solo track “I’ll Be There” also arrived on the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 10.