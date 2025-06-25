Rose extends record as longest-charting K-pop soloist on Hot 100

Rose of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has broken her own record as the longest-charting K-pop solo artist on the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 for her latest solo single “APT.”

The single featuring global pop icon Bruno Mars placed 25th in its 35th week on the Hot 100, slipping one spot from the previous week, according to the latest chart released Tuesday (U.S. time).

BLACKPINK’s Rose is seen in this photo provided by Warner Music Korea and Colin Tilley. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It marks the longest run ever for a K-pop soloist.

Released in October last year, “APT.” previously surpassed the record held by Jimin of K-pop supergroup BTS, whose solo track “Who” remained on the chart for 33 weeks.

BTS’ J-Hope debuted at No. 40 this week with his latest single, “Killin’ It Girl (feat. GloRilla).” The track marked his eighth to enter the Hot 100 — the most among all K-pop soloists.

It also represents the highest-charting solo track of his career, surpassing his previous best of No. 60 with the 2023 single “on the street (with J. Cole).”

With “Killin’ It Girl,” J-Hope has now placed all three of his solo releases this year on the Hot 100. “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” peaked at No. 66, while “Mona Lisa” reached No. 65.

“Killin’ It Girl” was described as a hip-hop song that candidly captures the thrill of falling in love.

Released June 13, the track debuted at No. 30 on the latest British Official Singles Top 100 chart, also the highest position in J-Hope’s solo career.

The song also performed strongly on Billboard’s global charts, debuting at No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. and No. 3 on the Global 200.

Other BTS members were also featured in this week’s global rankings.

Jin ranked No. 34 on the Billboard Global 200 with “Don’t Say You Love Me,” the lead track of his second solo EP.

Jimin came in 87th with “Who,” the lead single of his second solo album, “Muse” (2024), with Jungkook ranking at No. 99 with his 2023 megahit solo single “Seven (feat. Latto).”

On the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., the three songs also placed at 19th, 48th and 57th, respectively.