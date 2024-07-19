Rival parties wrangle over Yoon’s impeachment petition at parliamentary hearing

The ruling and main opposition parties clashed Friday as a parliamentary committee held its first hearing to address an online petition demanding the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The hearing, which focused on allegations that Yoon interfered in a probe into the death of a young Marine surnamed Chae, was marred by physical scuffles and yelling as the ruling People Power Party (PPP) staged a rally outside of the meeting room.

Rep. Jeon Hyun-heui of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) complained of sustaining minor injuries to her cheeks and foot, blaming PPP members and their aides for using force to prevent DP lawmakers from attending the hearing.

The hearing coincided with the first death anniversary of Chae, who was killed last year during a search mission for victims of heavy downpours.

The National Legislation and Judiciary Committee reviewed the petition urging the National Assembly to propose a bill to impeach Yoon citing five reasons, including his alleged influence on the military’s investigation into the Marine’s death, and first lady Kim Keon Hee’s acceptance of a luxury bag and stock manipulation allegations.

PPP lawmakers criticized the DP’s push to hold the hearing, claiming that the allegations raised against Yoon are “false.”

The DP called for 22 witnesses, including former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, incumbent Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and Lim Seong-geun, the commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division at the time of the accident, to question the allegations surrounding the probe.

The PPP has sought an injunction to block the hearing, calling it “unconstitutional and illegal.”

The rival parties have wrangled over the Marine’s death case for months.

Earlier this month, Yoon vetoed an opposition-led bill mandating a special counsel investigation into the military’s response to the Marine’s death, the second time he exercised his veto power in less than two months.

Following the hearing, the committee will decide on whether to propose an impeachment motion in a plenary session.

If the impeach motion receives a two-thirds vote of the 300-member parliament, the Constitutional Court will rule on the case.

Yoon, who took office in May 2022, is serving a single five-year term.