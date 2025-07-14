Rival parties trade barbs as confirmation hearings for Cabinet nominees begin

The National Assembly kicked off confirmation hearings for President Lee Jae Myung’s inaugural Cabinet posts Monday, but the rival parties exchanged barbs over allegations surrounding the nominees and their policy agenda.

Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) locked horns during the confirmation hearings for the four minister nominees, prompting some sessions to be delayed or suspended.

Cabinet appointments are subject to parliamentary hearings, but the nominees do not need lawmakers’ approval to take their posts.

At the hearing of Bae Kyung-hoon, nominee for the science and ICT minister, the session was halted after just five minutes amid protests from the PPP.

The hearing for Kang Sun-woo, a lawmaker of the DP tapped as the minister for gender equality, also got off to a rocky start amid heated exchanges over her workplace abuse allegations, including making her aides do her personal household chores.

The session was suspended 14 minutes after it began but soon resumed.

From Monday to Friday, the National Assembly plans to hold confirmation hearings for 16 Cabinet nominees and the chief of the National Tax Service.

The PPP has called Kang and four other nominees — Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook, Veterans Minister nominee Kwon Oh-eul, Foreign Minister nominee Cho Hyun and Unification Minister nominee Chung Dong-young — unfit for their posts and demanded their nominations be withdrawn.

“These nominees are not even eligible for the hearings,” PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog said, stressing that some are so unqualified that their appointments could even jeopardize the South Korea-United States alliance.

The DP has vowed to push ahead with the confirmation hearings as scheduled despite objection from the PPP.