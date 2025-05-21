Riize returns with energetic song channeling ‘Get a Guitar’ vibes

K-pop boy group Riize is back with a powerful new anthem, “Fly Up,” a spirited dance track that echoes the infectious energy of its debut hit, “Get a Guitar.”

At a media showcase held Monday in Seoul, the six-member group introduced it as an energetic rock-and-roll style dance track that makes listeners want to get up and dance as soon as they hear it.

“As soon as I heard ‘Fly Up,’ I thought, ‘Wow, this is it!’” member Wonbin said, recalling the same gut feeling he had with the group’s debut single. “It reminded me so much of ‘Get a Guitar.’ I immediately felt confident that we could do really well with this one too.”

K-pop boy group Riize poses for a photo during a media showcase for its first studio album, “Odyssey,” in Seoul on May 19, 2025. (Yonhap)

“Fly Up” leads “Odyssey,” Riize’s first full-length album since its debut in September 2023.

The 10-track album showcases the band’s signature “emotional pop” sound — a genre the group has been steadily shaping since its debut.

“A lot has happened in these past 11 months, but now we’re finally able to present our first full album to everyone,” Anton said. “Fans can truly feel what emotional pop means through the album, and I hope you enjoy both the songs and our performances.”

Adding to the track’s uplifting theme, the music video was filmed entirely in Los Angeles, taking on the look and feel of a classic teen movie.

“We wanted the concept to feel like Riize stepping into the roles of teen film protagonists,” Sohee explained. “Just like the lyrics say, the story is about becoming one through music — beyond age, nationality or gender.”

Reflecting warmly on the filming experience, Anton said, “What stood out the most were the dancers.”

“We filmed with 38 dancers, and they brought so much energy and enthusiasm — it really shows in the final video.”

He also noted the experience of filming on a major road while playing their music aloud, a moment that felt both liberating and celebratory.

Wonbin echoed that sentiment, praising the dancers’ passion and openness throughout the shoot.

With previous chart successes, like “Get a Guitar,” “Talk Saxy” and “Boom Boom Bass,” the group is hopeful for another strong showing.

“We’re so thankful our songs have charted high,” Sohee said. “I’m confident we can achieve that again this year.”