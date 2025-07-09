Rays’ Kim Ha-seong singles in return to action

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong recorded a hit in his return to action after missing three games with a right calf cramp.

Kim went 1-for-4 but also struck out three times as the Rays lost to the Detroit Tigers 4-2 at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday (local time).

Kim had missed three previous games after his right leg acted up in a botched steal attempt during his season debut last Friday.

Kim, who signed with the Rays in February, had been out up to that point while recovering from shoulder surgery from October last year.

Batting fifth in the lineup, Kim singled off Tigers starter Jack Flaherty to lead off the second inning, but then struck out in his next three trips to the plate.

Elsewhere in Major League Baseball, Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Kim is now just 2-for-20 in seven games in July, and his batting has nosedived from .383 to .327 during this stretch.

Also Tuesday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Giants center fielder Lee Jung-hoo batted 2-for-4 in his team’s 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Lee singled off starter Taijuan Walker with one out in the second inning. Then in the fifth inning, Lee hit another single, this time off reliever Tanner Banks, for his second multihit game of this month.

After struggling through May and June, Lee is showing some signs of life in July. He is batting .320 (8-for-25) and has hit safely in five of the six games so far this month.