Rapper-singer Jessi’s fan assaulted after photo request

A man who claims to be a fan of rapper-singer Jessi was assaulted last month by someone in the singer’s group after asking her for a photo, it was learned Saturday.

The American K-pop singer took to social media Saturday to apologize to the victim, explaining that she couldn’t respond more carefully as she “had only just met” the assailant that day.

The move came a day after an investigative journalism program on local cable channel JTBC reported that an 18-year-old fan of Jessi was assaulted by a person accompanying the artist in southern Seoul in the early hours of Sept. 29.

In an interview with the program, the victim explained that after introducing himself as a fan and requesting a photo, Jessi declined. He apologized for bothering her and turned to leave, but a person near her suddenly struck him in the face.

The man reported the incident to the police after which Jessi and her group quickly left the scene.

According to the report, Jessi’s agency later clarified that the perpetrator was a Chinese man unknown to the artist and was an acquaintance of a producer in the group that night.

“Recently, while at a private gathering, a fan approached me and requested a photo. I declined twice, as it was late at night,” Jessi wrote in Korean on the social media platform X. “At that moment, someone I had just met that day suddenly assaulted the fan.”

“I was very flustered by the sudden situation and was unable to carefully care for the fan,” she added. Jessi said she is now working with her agency to contact the victim and make efforts to punish the perpetrator.

“Regardless of the circumstances, I deeply regret that my fan suffered an unexpected injury, and I feel a strong moral responsibility.”