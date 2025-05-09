Putin meets N. Korean military delegation during Victory Day parade in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday met with a North Korean military delegation during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II held in Moscow.

Following his speech and the conclusion of the military parade in Moscow’s Red Square, Putin greeted top Russian military commanders and dignitaries at the ceremony.

At the end of the line, he shook hands with members of the North Korean delegation, including Kim Yong-bok, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army, and Sin Hong-chol, North Korea’s ambassador to Russia.

Kim saluted Putin upon seeing him, while Putin offered a handshake while expressing warm remarks.

The Russian president also greeted other North Korean officials, including Ri Chang-ho, director of the North’s Reconnaissance General Bureau, and Sin Kum-chol, director at the operations bureau of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army.

Kim, Ri and Sin are all sanctioned by South Korea, the United States and the European Union for their alleged involvement in dispatching North Korean troops to support Russia’s war efforts.

North Korean forces, deployed to Russia last year, are reportedly engaged in combat against Ukrainian troops in front-line regions such as Kursk.