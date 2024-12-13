Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Defense Counterintelligence Command chief

Prosecutors on Friday sought an arrest warrant for Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung over his role in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived imposition of martial law.

Yeo is suspected of sending troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission at the orders of then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun after martial law was imposed on Dec. 3.

The arrest warrant was sought on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

Prosecutors revealed that Yeo had allegedly ordered military officials to prioritize the arrest of three prominent politicians — the leaders of both the ruling and main opposition parties, as well as National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, according to legal sources.

Additionally, several other figures, including politicians, judges and a progressive reporter, were reportedly listed as targets.

Later on Friday, Yeo announced that he would waive a court hearing to review the arrest warrant.

“Participating in the hearing to determine the necessity of my arrest would not be appropriate in light of my duties to the public and my subordinates. Therefore, I have decided to forgo it,” Yeo said in a statement.