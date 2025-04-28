Don't Miss
Prosecution to reinvestigate stock manipulation allegations involving ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee
April 25, 2025
Prosecutors said Friday they will reinvestigate a stock price manipulation case allegedly involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
The Seoul High Prosecutors Office said the decision was made in light of the Supreme Court’s confirmation of the convictions of nine people involved in the manipulation of stock prices of Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer in South Korea, from 2009-2012.
The reinvestigation comes after the prosecution decided not to indict Kim last October after looking into her alleged involvement in the scheme.
Separately the prosecutors office said it rejected an appeal demanding a reinvestigation into Kim’s alleged illegal acceptance of a luxury handbag.