Prosecution to appeal Samsung chairman acquittal to Supreme Court

The prosecution said Friday it will appeal the recent acquittal of Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong in relation to a 2015 merger case to the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the Seoul High Court upheld the acquittal of Lee in accounting fraud and other irregularities related to the controversial merger of two Samsung affiliates — Cheil Industries Inc. and Samsung C&T Corp.

The appellate court confirmed the not-guilty verdict for Lee, who was indicted on charges of involvement in stock price manipulation, accounting fraud and other irregularities during the merger, which prosecutors suspect was aimed at taking control of South Korea’s biggest conglomerate at a lower cost.

Earlier this week, an investigative team at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office requested for a review by an independent investigation review committee over whether to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Upon receiving the panel’s decision, the prosecution had been expected to decide whether to appeal.