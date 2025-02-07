- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Prosecution to appeal Samsung chairman acquittal to Supreme Court
The prosecution said Friday it will appeal the recent acquittal of Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong in relation to a 2015 merger case to the Supreme Court.
On Monday, the Seoul High Court upheld the acquittal of Lee in accounting fraud and other irregularities related to the controversial merger of two Samsung affiliates — Cheil Industries Inc. and Samsung C&T Corp.
The appellate court confirmed the not-guilty verdict for Lee, who was indicted on charges of involvement in stock price manipulation, accounting fraud and other irregularities during the merger, which prosecutors suspect was aimed at taking control of South Korea’s biggest conglomerate at a lower cost.
Earlier this week, an investigative team at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office requested for a review by an independent investigation review committee over whether to take the case to the Supreme Court.
Upon receiving the panel’s decision, the prosecution had been expected to decide whether to appeal.