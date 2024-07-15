‘Project Silence’: High-tech thrills can’t mask predictable plot

The Korean disaster blockbuster “Project Silence” follows the familiar formula of successful disaster films: eye-catching visual effects, the noble spirit of sacrifice and simmering family issues later resolved through shared hardships.

Unfortunately, the film seems to play it too safe with its storytelling, failing to offer originality and character depth that could elevate it to the next level.

Co-written and directed by Kim Tae-gon, the disaster flick follows a group of survivors stranded on the thick fog-shrouded bridge to Incheon International Airport in Incheon, just west of Seoul. The airport bridge is on the verge of collapse following a series of chain collisions and explosions triggered by a senseless driver joyriding at reckless speed on the zero-visibility highway.

As if that is not bad enough, they find themselves hunted by mutated military dogs accidentally unleashed on the bridge. These engineered canines, created by the government under the classified “Project Silence,” are designed to track and eliminate targets based on their voices.

Among the survivors are Cha Jung-won (played by late “Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun), a close aide to a powerful presidential candidate, and his estranged daughter Kyung-min (Kim Su-an) on her way to Australia to study music.

Jung-won is a calculating and single-minded official whose primary goal is to secure his boss’s path to the presidency. He attempts to orchestrate a political scheme to capitalize on the unfolding disaster, only to discover that his boss is the mastermind behind the secret project.

This revelation forces Jung-won to drastically shift his priorities. Now, he must navigate the treacherous escape from the cut-off bridge while protecting his rebellious daughter and a handful of other characters. Among them are the quick-witted tow truck driver Jobak, played by “Along with the Gods” and “Kingdom” star Ju Ji-hoon, and the morally conflicted Dr. Yang, head of the “Project Silence” research team, played by Kim Hee-won.

As the characters fight for survival amid the chaos, the plot follows a predictable trajectory. The strained father-daughter relationship and the portrayal of paternal love evoke memories of the disaster thriller “Train To Busan,” a similarity heightened by the same child actor playing the protagonist’s daughter in both films.

The characters of Jobak and Dr. Yang come across as underdeveloped and lacking depth. Jobak, especially, feels out of place because his attempts at humor seem awkward in the serious situation. This mismatch in tone weakens the film’s tension and realism.

Jung-won’s abrupt change of heart, following his realization of misplaced priorities, feels forced and predictable. This sudden shift in character, while meant to be pivotal, lacks the necessary detail and development to feel natural.

Despite the characters’ lack of relatability, the film’s strongest asset is its stunning visual effects, particularly in its realistic depiction of the massive car pile-up, bridge collapse, helicopter crash and subsequent explosions.

Viewers familiar with the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge will recognize the perilous conditions drivers often face on the 21-kilometer stretch.

The film’s jaw-dropping car pileup, shot on a sprawling 4,300-square-meter set, involves over 100 vehicles, including cars, trucks, buses and even a poison-gas tanker. The realistic portrayal taps into deeply rooted fears many viewers have, adding an extra layer of tension to the viewing experience. But the computer-generated rendering of the experimental dogs falls short, somewhat diminishing the overall impact.

“Project Silence” made its debut at the Midnight Screening section of the Cannes Film Festival last year. Since that screening, the director has refined the edit, trimming overly emotional scenes to create a more focused narrative.

It is scheduled for domestic release Friday.