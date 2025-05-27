Presidential candidates square off over politics, security in final TV debate

Four presidential candidates squared off over diplomacy and political reform, touching on issues ranging from the South Korea-U.S. alliance to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, in their final televised debate Tuesday held just a week ahead of the election.

Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party (DP), Kwon Young-kook of the minor Democratic Labor Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party (PPP) and Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party (NRP) participated in the event hosted by the National Election Commission that began at 8 p.m.

Lee of the DP, the front-runner, vowed to advance South Korea’s diplomacy in a “pragmatic, comprehensive and forward-looking” direction, based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance while further deepening the allies’ security cooperation with Japan.

Lee still underscored the need to “appropriately” manage ties with China and Russia while seeking peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

“Peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula is important,” he said. “On the back of strong military power, dialogue, cooperation and peace are needed.”

Kim of the PPP proposed a more firm approach in dealing with North Korea, criticizing the Kim Jong-un regime for threatening the people’s lives and properties with nuclear and missile provocations.

“I will form a transparent inter-Korean relationship,” he said, vowing to bolster nuclear deterrence capabilities on the back of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and build a country that stands unwavering against any threat.

Lee of the NRP suggested merging the foreign and unification ministries and creating a new deputy prime minister post overseeing security policy.

He also proposed establishing a joint South Korean-U.S. facility dedicated to manufacturing shells and using such an arms supply as a means to respond to a possible U.S. request to hike defense costs.

Kwon vowed to reform the military by appointing a civilian defense minister and seek active exchanges for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee of the DP and Kim of the PPP, meanwhile, engaged in heated debate over former President Yoon’s impeachment and botched martial law bid.

Lee asked Kim on whether he agrees with Yoon’s impeachment, to which Kim said he believes such a process is valid in accordance with the Constitutional Court’s ruling, while several procedural flaws existed in the process leading to impeachment.

Kim said judgment on insurrection allegations should be made after a trial under way at the Seoul Central District Court is completed.

On political reform, Lee said he will revise the Constitution in a way that tightens the requirements for martial law imposition, limits presidential veto power and strengthens the basic rights of the people.

Kim said he will aim to seek a politics that unites the people regardless of their wealth, political preference and region.

Lee of the NRP stressed he is the right candidate to carry out constitutional reform, noting how France achieved such reform through French President Emmanuel Macron.

Kwon said he will seek constitutional reform that bans discrimination and seeks changes in the areas of labor, agriculture and climate change.

As the election campaign entered its final week, recent polls show that DP candidate Lee led the race, but the gap between Lee and PPP’s Kim had narrowed this week.

Lee of the NRP, who recently reached double-digit support in public opinion polls, has ruled out merging his candidacy with Kim, despite ongoing speculation.