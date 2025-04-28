PPP presidential hopefuls make final campaign push in primary face-off

Presidential hopefuls of the People Power Party (PPP) made their final campaign pitches on Monday as the second round of the primary was under way to select the party’s candidate for the June election.

Four contenders are vying for the party’s nomination for the June 3 election, which follows the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol on April 4 over his failed martial law bid.

The PPP is set to shortlist two candidates based on party member votes and public opinion polls, each weighted equally at 50 percent. Voting has been under way since Sunday, with the results set to be announced on Tuesday.

If no candidate secures a majority, a final runoff will be held between the top two contenders, and a standard-bearer will be confirmed during a party convention scheduled for Saturday.

On Monday, former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo pledged to propose a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump if elected as president, aiming to launch comprehensive trade talks covering shipbuilding, liquefied natural gas, defense, semiconductors, and nuclear energy.

Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo also focused on economic issues during his meeting with representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon unveiled a defense policy pledge, vowing to pursue the development of a nuclear-powered submarine to counter North Korea’s nuclear threats.

PPP lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo paid tribute at Daejeon National Cemetery, honoring service members killed in naval skirmishes with North Korea and a Marine who died during a 2023 search operation amid heavy rains.

With no standout candidate in the conservative camp, attention is turning to acting President Han Duck-soo, who is reportedly considering entering the race.

“Han is expected to decide whether to resign and run for the presidential election between May 1-3,” an official at the Prime Minister’s Office told Yonhap News Agency by phone.

If Han decides to run, he must resign from his current post by May 4. Since Han is not currently affiliated with any party, any presidential bid would require him to either run as an independent or undergo a unification process with the PPP.

According to a Realmeter poll released on Monday, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is keeping a wide lead with 48.5 percent support, followed by Kim Moon-soo at 13.4 percent. Hong Joon-pyo and Han Dong-hoon both garnered around 10 percent, with their results within the margin of error.