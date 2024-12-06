PPP chief appears to stick to stance of suspending Yoon’s powers despite meeting with president

The leader of the ruling party said he held talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday but heard nothing that could change his stance that calls for the swift suspension of Yoon’s presidential powers.

Han Dong-hoon of the People Power Party (PPP) also told lawmakers during a closed-door meeting at the National Assembly that Yoon will not take “any special measures as of now” in regard to his abrupt declaration of martial law on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Han said there is a possibility that the president may again take a “radical” action like the botched declaration of martial law if Yoon clings to the presidential power.

“Given the newly revealed facts, I believe it is necessary to promptly suspend President Yoon Suk Yeol from his duties to protect the Republic of Korea and its people,” Han told an emergency meeting of the party’s leadership at the National Assembly, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Han pointed out it was confirmed Thursday that Yoon had instructed Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung to detain key political figures, accusing them of being “anti-state” forces, and had even mobilized intelligence to detain them.

He expressed deep concerns that such “radical actions” could be repeated if Yoon continues to serve as the president and it would put the country at “great risk.”

Observers raise the possibility Han could be hinting at his support for an opposition-led impeachment motion against Yoon, which will be put to a vote at a plenary session on Saturday.

Han earlier pledged to rally efforts to block the motion’s passage, while the PPP had also decided to reject the motion as its official party line.

The PPP is set to hold an emergency general meeting of its lawmakers later in the day and will likely discuss the opposition-led impeachment motion.

Meanwhile, Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae, a six-term PPP lawmaker, publicly expressed his support for Yoon’s impeachment, the first such case for a ruling party lawmaker.

A two-thirds majority is required to pass the motion, which would need support from at least eight lawmakers of the PPP.

Yoon declared martial law Tuesday night, citing “anti-state” acts by the opposition. It was lifted six hours later after being rejected by 190 lawmakers in parliament.