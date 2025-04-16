- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Police seek arrest warrant for man accused of murdering 5 family members in Yongin
Police sought a formal arrest warrant for a man who allegedly killed five of his family members, including his parents and children, officials said Wednesday.
The man in his 50s is accused of drugging five family members with sleeping pills and strangling them to death at an apartment in Yongin, some 40 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday.
The victims were his parents, both in their 80s; his wife, in her 50s; and his two daughters, with one in her 20s and the other in her teens, officials said.
The man, who had been unconscious at the time of his arrest, regained consciousness after treatment and was later put on emergency arrest on charges of murder.
They also requested an autopsy on the bodies of the victims to determine the exact cause of their deaths.