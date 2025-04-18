- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Police quiz ex-interior minister in martial law probe
Police on Friday questioned former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief imposition of martial law late last year.
Lee is suspected of attempting to cut off power and water supplies to media outlets critical of the president following Yoon’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
The police’s special investigation team summoned Lee for questioning as a suspect in the case.
In February, investigators raided Lee’s residence and two offices — one located in Seoul and the other in the central administrative city of Sejong. The homes and offices of National Fire Agency Commissioner Heo Suk-gon and his deputy, Lee Yeong-pal, were also searched as part of the probe.