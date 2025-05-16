Police deploy anti-sniper observation equipment to strengthen presidential candidates’ security

Police have deployed observation equipment to detect snipers as part of efforts to strengthen security for candidates of the June 3 presidential election, officials said Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the Democratic Party has requested enhanced protection for its candidate Lee Jae-myung, following reports of terror threats against him, including claims of a sniper rifle being smuggled in.

Police have deployed such observation equipment as well as special forces to campaign rally events with bomb-sniffing dogs.

They have also deployed bomb disposal units and personnel who operate drone jamming guns to prepare for possible terror attacks. Police seek to assign more security personnel, which have already been reinforced compared to the 2022 presidential election.

“We are preparing for the possibility of terror that continues to be raised against presidential candidates,” the National Police Agency said, noting that it is making all-out efforts ensure safety.