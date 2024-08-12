‘Pilot’ leads weekend box office, reaching 3 mln admissions

The Korean comedy film “Pilot,” starring Cho Jung-seok, continued to dominate the weekend box office, reaching a cumulative audience of 3.02 million viewers as of Monday, data showed Monday.

Released July 31, the film attracted over 720,000 viewers during the weekend, capturing 46.7 percent of local box-office revenue from Friday to Sunday, according to the Korean Film Council.

The film follows Jung-woo (Cho), an ex-pilot who disguises himself as a woman to revive his career after losing his job for sexist remarks. Posing as his sister, he joins an airline and becomes famous after an emergency landing, but his deception leads to mounting complications.

A poster for “Pilot” is shown in this image provided by Lotte Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Korean animation “Heartsping: Teenieping of Love,” released Wednesday, ranked second with 264,000 moviegoers over the three-day period. The Hollywood animation “Despicable Me 4″ and the Korean drama “Revolver” secured the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Four highly anticipated films are set to release Wednesday, the day before the Liberation Day national holiday: “The Land of Happiness,” starring Cho Jung-seok and Lee Sun-kyun; “Victory,” featuring Lee Hye-ri; and two Hollywood blockbusters, “Twisters” and “Alien: Romulus.”