‘Parole Examiner Lee’ promises thrilling David-vs-Goliath battle

TvN’s upcoming drama “Parole Examiner Lee” will offer viewers a sense of justice and satisfaction with its David-versus-Goliath storyline, its director said Monday.

“Like David topples Goliath with a single stone, the drama portrays ordinary people standing up against the powerful and overcoming them,” director Yoon Sang-ho said at a press event for the upcoming show.

Yoon said he was instantly drawn to the series just by its title, noting that he hadn’t even known the job existed. The script brought each character to life, creating strong connections and interesting dynamics among everyone in the series, the director added.

The series revolves around lawyer-turned-parole examiner Lee Han-shin, played by Go Soo, who will stop at nothing to prevent dangerous convicts from being granted parole.

Feeling limited in what he can accomplish alone, he collaborates with ace detective Ahn Seo-yoon (Kwon Yu-ri). The duo forms an unlikely alliance with notorious loan shark Choi Hwa-ran (Baek Ji-won). Together, they face a common enemy: chaebol heir Ji Myeong-seob (Lee Hak-joo).

To vividly portray the little-known profession, the production team paid special attention to designing the parole review room, where actor Go delivered an impressive performance as parole examiner Lee, filled with a multitude of lines, according to the director.

“Apart from that, our main focus was creating an engaging story with vibrant, well-developed characters,” he said, adding the script was revised until the very end to achieve the best ensemble.

“The drama presents a somewhat heavy plotline involving convicts in a lighthearted and joyful way,” actor Go said during the event. His character, and the drama as a whole, approach its topic in a unique and interesting way, setting it apart from other series, he added.

“Lee Han-shin is not a hero. He is simply an imperfect person. The story shows how this character evolves into a modern-day David, fighting against Goliath.”

Kwon, a K-pop singer-turned-actress, saw it as a great opportunity to try the action genre.

“More than anything, the story was so intriguing, and I couldn’t wait to turn the next page,” she said. “In addition, playing a detective and performing action sequences were completely new to me and I was also curious about the ensemble.”

The 12-part series is set for release next Monday.