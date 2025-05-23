Over 44 mln eligible to vote in June 3 presidential election

The total number of eligible voters for the 21st presidential election, set for June 3, is 44.39 million, the interior ministry said Friday.

The figure is based on the electoral roll finalized on Thursday.

Of the total, 44.13 million are domestic voters, while the rest will cast their ballots from overseas. The total number of eligible voters has risen by 194,179 compared to the previous presidential election in 2022.

By gender, men account for 21.97 million or 49.5 percent, with women comprising the rest. By age, individuals in their 50s represent the largest portion at 19.6 percent, followed by those in their 60s at 17.7 percent and those aged 70 and over at 15.4 percent.

Combined, voters aged 60 and over make up 33.1 percent of the electorate, a larger share than the 28 percent represented by those in their 20s and 30s.

By region, Gyeonggi Province has the largest number of eligible voters at 26.4 percent, followed by Seoul at 18.7 percent and Busan at 6.5 percent.