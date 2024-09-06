Opposition leader Lee’s wife questioned over alleged corporate card misuse

The wife of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was questioned by prosecutors Thursday over allegations of corporate credit card misuse while Lee served as Gyeonggi governor.

Kim Hye-kyung, accompanied by a lawyer, appeared at the Suwon District Prosecutors Office, south of Seoul, to face questioning, which lasted for about two hours.

The investigation centers on allegations that the couple used a corporate credit card from the Gyeonggi provincial government for personal purposes in 2018 and 2019, while Lee served as governor, by having a subordinate buy food items with the card.

In July, prosecutors notified Lee, currently chair of the main opposition Democratic Party, and Kim to appear for questioning as part of the investigation.

Lee’s side responded that he would face questioning after his party’s national convention on July 18, but he has yet to appear before prosecutors.

Thursday’s questioning was expected to last into the night, but ended in two hours after Kim exercised her right to remain silent.

Following the questioning, Kim’s lawyer criticized the session, stating that she refused to answer questions entirely because it was believed “to be an investigation with a predetermined conclusion.”