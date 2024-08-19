Olympic shooting medalist signs with talent agency

Kim Ye-ji, an Olympic shooting silver medalist who went viral during the Paris Summer Games, has signed with a local talent agency.

Plfil announced Monday that it will represent the 31-year-old markswoman, who won the silver medal in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event at the Paris Olympics but became a social media sensation with her performance from a different competition.

“With our experience in managing actors and entertainers, we will support Kim Ye-ji’s activities at home and abroad, making sure she will shine brightly on different stages,” Plfil said in a statement.

The video of Kim breaking a world record in the 25m pistol during a World Cup event in Baku in May went viral on X after she won her Olympic medal. In that clip, Kim garnered attention for maintaining a cool, detached look even after setting the record, and even X’s owner, Elon Musk, chimed in with a comment: “She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!”

Plfil said it will look to capitalize on Kim’s popularity through short-form content and further increase her visibility in international markets.

The agency added that Kim may play a role in films or TV series to help promote the sport of shooting.

During a joint press conference for South Korean medalists in Paris on Aug. 4, Kim said she had not given any thought to appearing in any films and she would only focus on her craft as a shooter.