‘Odyssey’ becomes Riize’s 3rd consecutive mln-selling album

K-pop boy group Riize’s latest album, “Odyssey,” sold about 1.8 million copies in its debut week of sales, setting a new first-week sales record for the group, its agency said Monday.

SM Entertainment said “Odyssey,” the band’s first full-length album, sold 1.79 million copies based on data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker, since its release last Monday.

It marks the group’s third consecutive million-selling album, following “Get A Guitar” in 2023 and “Riizing” last year.

“Odyssey” also topped various music charts in China and Japan upon its release.