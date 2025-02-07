NewJeans rebrands as NJZ, set to perform in Hong Kong next month

K-pop girl group NewJeans has changed its name to NJZ and announced its first independent activities, including a performance at an upcoming event in Hong Kong, amid a contract dispute with its agency.

NJZ unveiled its new name and promotional photos through its official social media accounts, which have also been rebranded from “jeanzforfree” to “njz_official.”

The quintet will take the stage at “Complex Live,” a concert event that is part of the global street fashion and culture festival “ComplexCon Hong Kong,” taking place from March 21 to 23. This will mark NJZ’s first performance under its new name.

K-pop girl group NJZ, formerly NewJeans, is seen in this provided by ComplexCon. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“We are very excited to show a new side of us as NJZ for the first time on stage,” member Minji said in a statement. “This performance is a very important moment, and we are looking forward to sharing new music that we’ve wanted to show our fans around the world.”

The group has been operating independently since November, when it announced the termination of its exclusive contract with ADOR, citing a breach of obligations.

However, ADOR has maintained that the contract remains valid and has filed a lawsuit seeking confirmation of its validity. The company has also applied for an injunction to prohibit the group from signing advertising contracts independently.

ADOR expressed regret over the name change.

“We are deeply regretful about the members unilaterally making such a decision even before a court ruling is made on the validity of the contracts between ADOR and them,” the company said in a statement. “We’ll do our best to keep the value of the NewJeans’ brand.”

ADOR reaffirmed that it is ready to meet with the members or their legal representatives anytime, resolve misunderstandings and discuss the path of the group’s future activities.