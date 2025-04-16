- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
NewJeans appeals after court upholds ban on independent activities
Members of K-pop girl group NewJeans filed an appeal Wednesday after a Seoul court dismissed their objection against an earlier ruling banning them from independent activities outside their management company.
Earlier in March, the Seoul Central District Court accepted the injunction sought by the group’s agency, ADOR, to prevent the five members from independently signing advertising contracts and pursuing separate music activities, as part of an ongoing legal dispute between the two parties.
The court rejected the members’ objection against the injunction, upholding its previous ruling. The members immediately filed an appeal with the Seoul High Court.
NewJeans, which rebranded as NJZ in February, began pursuing independent activities after accusing ADOR in November last year of violating the terms of their exclusive contract. But ADOR claimed that the contract remains valid until July 2029.
With the latest decision, the legal battle between NewJeans and ADOR is likely to move to the appellate court.