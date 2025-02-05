New Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong eyes April return from shoulder surgery

With his rehab from a shoulder surgery last fall going well, new Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong said Tuesday he hopes to return to action by late April at the earliest.

Kim made the remark during a Zoom press conference with the South Korean and U.S. media Tuesday morning, held soon after the Rays announced their signing of the free agent shortstop to a two-year contract.

The deal was first reported by American media last week. Kim, who had spent the previous four seasons with the San Diego Padres, will make US$13 million this year, making him the highest-paid Ray. If he doesn’t opt out, he will then earn $16 million in 2026.

Kim, who won the National League Gold Glove at the utility position in 2023, underwent surgery to repair a tear in the labrum of his right shoulder in October, some two months after hurting it in a dive back to first base on a pickoff attempt. While there had been speculation that Kim won’t be ready until May or even June, the player himself offered a more positive outlook on Tuesday.

“My arm is in great shape, and the rehab has been going right on schedule,” said Kim, who has begun hitting and throwing. “I think I may be able to return by late April or early May. I will continue to stay in touch with the club and I want to get back as quickly as possible.”

Kim said it was “not a difficult decision” to sign with the Rays, given their reputation as a well-run organization that often punches above its weight despite comparatively smaller payrolls.

“I’m honored to be joining such a great organization,” Kim said. “I want to help the team win the World Series.”

Kim made his big league debut in 2021 after a successful run in the Korea Baseball Organization and enjoyed his best season in 2023. In addition to becoming the first Asian-born infielder to win a Gold Glove, Kim set career highs with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 38 steals and an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .749. He played second base, shortstop and third base during that season.

He was the Padres’ primary shortstop in 2024, but his defense slipped from his lofty 2023 heights. At the plate, Kim finished with 11 homers, 47 RBIs, 22 steals and a .700 OPS in 121 games before suffering the shoulder injury.

The Rays envision him as their everyday shortstop once Kim returns, and Kim said he feels most comfortable at that position.

“I’ve been playing shortstop throughout my career, dating back to my time in Korea,” he said. “I think it’s the position where I can best demonstrate my abilities.”

If it had not been for his shoulder injury, Kim likely would have commanded a longer and more lucrative deal on the open market. He also would have signed much earlier than February, only days before the start of spring training. But Kim said he wasn’t worried about when he might find a new home.

“It wasn’t a problem at all. Since I was in rehab anyway, I wasn’t really concerned about timing,” Kim said. “I knew my agent (Scott Boras) would take care of it. I want to thank him for helping me sign such a great contract.”

In a unique challenge that might have dissuaded some free agents from signing with Tampa Bay, the Rays will play their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, the spring training home of the New York Yankees. Their usual home, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, was severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in October and is not expected to be repaired until 2026.

Kim acknowledged he had thought about the ballpark situation and the impact it may have on his performance, but he decided to trust the Rays to get the minor league stadium up to big league standards.

“I’ve heard great things about the stadium we’ll be playing at, and ultimately, it wasn’t a big problem when I signed the contract,” Kim said. “Since major league players will be playing there, I am sure the stadium will be ready. The team insisted the stadium won’t be an issue and I am not worried.”