Netflix’s new Korean series ‘Mr. Plankton’ highlights value of every life, no matter how small

Netflix’s upcoming Korean original series “Mr. Plankton” carries several messages for viewers, with a central theme emphasizing that every life has value, purpose and meaning, its director said Monday.

“It is actually hard to pinpoint a single message that the drama aims to convey, but one thing is certain: Everything, like plankton, carries inherent value and purpose,” director Hong Jong-chan said during a press conference in Seoul about the production of “Mr. Plankton.”

“While plankton may be tiny and nearly invisible, it plays a vital role in producing oxygen, helping sustain life on Earth. The title suggests that everyone, no matter how small they feel, plays an essential role in the world.”

The series follows Hae-jo (Woo Do-hwan), a man whose life has been plagued by misfortune and who believes he is soon to die, as he embarks on an unlikely journey with his ex-girlfriend Jae-mi (Lee You-mi) to find his biological father in what may be the final chapter of his life.

Jae-mi has just discovered she is experiencing premature menopause despite her lifelong dream of becoming a mother. Just as she was about to marry Eo-heung (Oh Jung-se), a loyal and pure-hearted man from a very traditional Korean family steeped in Confucian values, Hae-jo nearly forced her to accompany him on his journey.

The pair suddenly flee on the eve of the wedding, prompting Eo-heung to pursue them, much to the frustration of his matriarchal mother (Kim Hae-sook).

The director, renowned for works like “Juvenile Justice” (2022) and “Dear My Friends” (2016), added he was deeply moved by scriptwriter Jo Yong’s approach, known for popular works like “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” (2020), which delves deep into the core of each character’s emotions.

“I also loved the drama’s road trip storyline, entertaining and joyful right to the end. I had no reason to turn it down,” he said.

Woo described his character as a “drifter” without a clear goal in life, frustrated by the belief that he was born “by mistake.”

“The script was so interesting. I really wanted to do this and express the freedom within me, just like Hae-jo,” he said. “My first line was ‘I was about to die,” and I didn’t realize how challenging it would be to portray a character who has to live with the knowledge that he has so little time left.”

Actress Lee You-mi, known for her role in “Squid Game,” said her character is like “a flower” that blossoms regardless of how miserable the circumstances may be.

“Even when she realizes that her dream of becoming a mother can’t happen, she still finds strength to overcome her despair,” Lee said.

The director stressed that he paid special attention to the locations in the series, as the story follows the journey of the two protagonists.

“The locations themselves contribute significantly to the drama, so I wanted to showcase beautiful places throughout Korea,” he said, adding he hopes a global audience will join in the journey and appreciate the stunning scenery together.

The 10-part romantic comedy is set for release Friday.