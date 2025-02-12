Netflix’s ‘Melo Movie’ weaves twin tales of rekindled love, growth

Netflix’s upcoming Korean original series “Melo Movie” interweaves the love stories of two young couples who went their separate ways, only to cross paths again five years later.

One unfolds like a classic romance, with a male protagonist who steadfastly pursues his former girlfriend, while the other portrays a more realistic relationship marked by misunderstandings, unspoken and confused feelings.

Choi Woo-shik, who takes the role of cinephile-turned-film critic Ko Gyeom from the first couple, described his character as a man who “doesn’t know how to give up.”

“After a fateful first encounter with Mu-bee (Park Bo-young), Gyeom goes through an unexpected farewell and then has a surprising reunion with her,” the actor, known for his roles in “Parasite” and “A Killer Paradox, said during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.

“He is a straightforward and very persistent man. I tried to portray my character as diverse and honest as possible,” he added.

Five years after Gyeom was suddenly separated from his crush, Mu-bee, just a day after their first kiss, he encounters her again, this time as a critic reviewing her movie.

Park, known for “Concrete Utopia” and “Daily Dose of Sunshine,” said she aimed to capture the cynicism of film director Mu-bee, who used to despise movies as a young girl due to her father, who, in her eyes, seemed to prioritize them over her.

“She begins to change unknowingly after Gyeom enters her otherwise quiet life, sending shockwaves,” she said, describing her character as someone with “a lot of thorns” who prefers to keep a low profile.

“Through the series, I wanted to convey the message that we all grow and mature as we move ahead, no matter what,” she said.

Actors Lee Jun-young and Jeon So-nee portray the other couple who reunite years after ending their seven-year relationship, when Ju-a (Jeon) asks Si-jun (Lee) to compose music for the story she wrote about them.

Lee described his character’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Ju-a, as a “very difficult (Rubik’s) cube.” His line “Are we done, or are we in the process of getting back together?” well captures the confused state of their relationship, he said.

Jeon stressed the series also is a coming-of-age story, following four characters as they pursue their dreams and mature both emotionally and professionally.

“I want viewers to realize that even if they are not satisfied with their current achievements, there are always opportunities for change and anything is possible,” she said.

Directed by Oh Choong-hwan, known for “Hotel del Luna” and “Start-up” and penned by Lee Na-eun of “Our Beloved Summer,” “Melo Movie” is set to premiere on Friday, Valentine’s Day.