Netflix show ‘Culinary Class Wars,’ historical film ‘Harbin’ win grand prizes at Baeksang Awards

“Culinary Class Wars,” Netflix’s hit cooking show pitting elite chefs against underdogs to find Korea’s top cook, won the grand prize in the broadcasting category at the 61st Baeksang Awards on Monday.

The series, released last September, topped Netflix’s non-English TV chart for several weeks and garnered millions of views worldwide.

A still image from “Culinary Class Wars” is shown in this photo provided by Netflix. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“When Life Gives You Tangerines,” another Netflix’s original Korean series, took home the best series award in the category.

Praised for its heartwarming narrative that blends laughter and tears, the nostalgic drama follows the enduring love and resilience of a couple facing life’s hardships over six decades on the southern island of Jeju.

Choi Dae-hoon and Yeom Hye-ran won the best supporting actor awards for their roles in the show.

Ju Ji-hoon and Kim Tae-ri each received the best actor and best actress awards, respectively, for their roles in “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” and “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born.”

In the film category, cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo received the grand prize for his work on the period drama “Harbin,” which also won the best film award.

Set in 1909, the movie tells the story of Korean independence fighters, led by Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910), as they plot to assassinate Ito Hirobumi, Japan’s first prime minister and resident-general of Korea, at Harbin Station in northern China. Korea was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

The crime-thriller “Revolver” scored wins for both its director and lead actress: Oh Seung-uk won best director and Jeon Do-yeon won best actress.

The best actor award went to Cho Jung-seok for his role in the comedy “Pilot.”

Renowned director Park Chan-wook of “Decision to Leave” won the best screenplay award for the Netflix original film “Uprising,” along with Shin Cheol who co-wrote the script.

“Lovely Runner” stars Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon received the most popular artist awards for male and female artists, respectively.

Established in 1965, the Baeksang Awards stand as one of the country’s most esteemed entertainment award ceremonies, recognizing excellence across the realms of television, film and theater. Awards are given to works released during the period from April last year to March.