Netflix orders new seasons of hit Korean originals including ‘Squid Game’

Global streaming giant Netflix has recently announced its plans to renew a slew of its hit Korean-language originals, like the smash-hit survival drama “Squid Game,” for more seasons in an apparent bid to gain fresh momentum as the pandemic winds down.

Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed that “Squid Game” (2021) will return for a second season.

It was the official announcement by the streamer of the continuation of the nine-part series that grabbed headlines in the West, although there had been news reports that creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is working on a followup.

But the streamer did not give details on the cast and schedules of production.

Released in September last year, the all-Korean survival drama “Squid Game” became Netflix’s most successful series in the streamer’s history, attracting 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first four weeks of release.

This image provided by Netflix shows a letter by “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, confirming the second season. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

On Wednesday, the company said the Season 2 of the Korean monster horror series “Sweet Home” (2020) is now in production and a third installment of the series is also on the way.