Nearly 30,000 police to be deployed across polling stations nationwide
Police will deploy nearly 30,000 officers to polling stations nationwide this week as part of security measures for the June 3 presidential election, officials said Monday.
A total of 28,590 police officers will be stationed across 14,295 polling stations Tuesday, when the nation heads to the polls to elect its new leader, according to the National Police Agency.
Police said they will maintain the highest level of emergency security, in which all police personnel can be mobilized, from 6 a.m. Tuesday until the newly elected president enters office.
South Korea will elect a new leader Tuesday to succeed former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted from office over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.