NCT’s Doyoung deepens his love for band music on 2nd solo album

NCT’s Doyoung once again taps into his deep love for band-driven rock music with his second solo album, “Soar.”

First delving into the genre with his 2024 solo debut “Youth,” Doyoung surprised fans accustomed to NCT’s high-energy dance tracks by presenting a more introspective, rock-infused sound.

With “Soar,” set for release on Monday at 6 p.m., he expands that vision through 10 tracks that blend lyrical emotion with powerful instrumentation.

Doyoung of K-pop boy group NCT

The second full-length album from the NCT vocalist features collaborations with some of the most respected names in South Korea’s rock scene — Yoon Do-hyun of the rock band YB, Kim Yuna of Jaurim and Kim Jong-wan of Nell.

“I’ve loved band music since high school, so this path felt very natural to me,” Doyoung said during a group interview in Seoul on Thursday. “I kept reaching out to artists I’ve long admired, and that led to opportunities like this. So, creating this album truly feels like a dream come true.”

Although the album’s title, “Soar,” suggests elevation and flight, Doyoung says the heart of the project lies in “the power to dream” — a message he hopes resonates beyond genre boundaries.

“My first album was about the emotions of youth. With this one, I wanted to go beyond that,” he said. “The idea of wings came to mind — soaring, flying — it all connects to dreaming.”

The 29-year-old described music as his driving force.

“If someone asked what I love most, it’s always been singing,” he said. “I thought, if I’m going to earn a living, I want it to be by singing.”

The album’s lead track, “Memory,” is a rock anthem written by lyricist Kim Eana and composed by Seo Dong-hwan, known for IU’s “Love Wins All.” With its soaring vocals and emotional guitar riffs, the song reflects a desire to hold on to meaningful memories.

Choosing the lead track was no easy task, Doyoung recalled.

“All 10 songs felt like potential lead tracks, so I spent a long time deciding,” he said. “‘Memory’ was chosen very late. With the deadline approaching, Seo Dong-hwan sent me a 30-second demo — just a melody with piano and voice. I immediately started building on it and finished the first verse in about four or five hours. Our production team felt it was the most captivating, so we went with it. It was unexpected and amazing.”

Reflecting on his growth since “Youth,” Doyoung noted noticeable progress in his vocal skills — especially in hitting high notes.

“I think my skills have improved significantly since my first album and concerts,” he said. “These days, I rather focus more on maintaining my condition while recording,” he said.

As he nears likely military enlistment, Doyoung hopes “Soar” will continue to provide comfort to listeners.

“I didn’t try to make a seasonal album, but I hope people return to these songs throughout the year — like reading a page from my diary,” he said.

To fans, he offered reassurance.

“Don’t be sad,” he said. “I’m confident I’ll keep singing for a long time. Even if I’m away for a bit, there’s no need to be sad.”

Asked what feedback he hopes to hear from fans for the upcoming album, he laughed.

“Maybe just, ‘You worked hard?’” he said. “From the public, I’d love to hear, ‘It’s a masterpiece.’”

Ultimately, Doyoung said he wants to be known as a “trustworthy” artist.

“With this second album, I feel like I’m starting to establish my identity,” he said. “So, I’d love for people to associate that kind of trust with my name.”