NCT Dream to drop new studio album, launch tour next month

K-pop boy group NCT Dream will resume its activities with the release of a new studio album and an Asian tour next month, the group’s agency said Monday.

The band’s fifth full-length album titled “Go Back to the Future” will come out July 14, according to SM Entertainment.

The logo of NCT Dream’s upcoming fifth studio album, “Go Back to the Future,” provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The album follows the members as they embark on a journey through time — traveling between the past, present and future — in search of their most radiant selves, the agency said.

The album will feature nine tracks, including the double lead tracks “BTTF (Back to the Future)” and “Chiller.”

Ahead of the album’s release, the K-pop septet will kick off its fourth concert tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from July 10-12.

The “Dream the Future” tour will then go to several major Asian cities, including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta and Singapore.