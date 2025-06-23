- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
NCT Dream to drop new studio album, launch tour next month
K-pop boy group NCT Dream will resume its activities with the release of a new studio album and an Asian tour next month, the group’s agency said Monday.
The band’s fifth full-length album titled “Go Back to the Future” will come out July 14, according to SM Entertainment.
The album follows the members as they embark on a journey through time — traveling between the past, present and future — in search of their most radiant selves, the agency said.
The album will feature nine tracks, including the double lead tracks “BTTF (Back to the Future)” and “Chiller.”
Ahead of the album’s release, the K-pop septet will kick off its fourth concert tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from July 10-12.
The “Dream the Future” tour will then go to several major Asian cities, including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta and Singapore.