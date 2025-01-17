- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Nat’l Assembly passes revised special counsel bill to probe Yoon’s insurrection charges
The National Assembly has passed a revised bill proposed by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on launching a special counsel probe into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid.
The revised bill was approved in a 188-86 vote during a parliamentary plenary session Friday, with ruling People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers voting against it en masse. The opposition bloc currently dominates the 300-member parliament with 192 seats.
The opposition-proposed bill excludes allegations that Yoon committed “treason” by attempting to deliberately provoke war with North Korea from the original proposed by the DP and five other parties.
The PPP has argued that the scope of the bill is excessive and decided to introduce its own bill that excludes such allegations.
The move came after DP floor leader Park Chan-dae and his PPP counterpart, Kweon Seong-dong, failed to reach a compromise in talks presided over by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.
Park said the DP has decided to unilaterally table the revised bill, stressing the party has made “major compromises” on the scope of the special counsel probe bill.
After the bill’s passage, PPP floor leader Kweon called on acting President Choi Sang-mok to immediately demand the parliament reconsider it.