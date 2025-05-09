N. Korea’s Kim visits Russian Embassy in Pyongyang to mark Victory Day: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of Russia’s World War II victory over Nazi Germany, pledging steady development of relations with Moscow.

Accompanied by his daughter and top party and state officials, Kim visited the Russian Embassy on Friday morning to convey his best wishes to the Russian leadership and people, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

In a congratulatory speech at the embassy, Kim praised the Soviet army’s victory over fascism, reaffirming North Korea’s “steadfast” commitment to “steadily consolidate and develop the long tradition of the DPRK-Russia relations … and the invincible alliance,” the KCNA reported.

DPRK stands for the official name of North Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

He said his embassy visit is a clear demonstration of North Korea’s strong will to promote regional peace and security through the North Korea-Russia friendship, noting that the ties have evolved into “long-standing strategic relations.”

“Pyongyang and Moscow will always be together,” the KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Russia was set to celebrate the 80th Victory Day with an extravagant military parade on Friday, attended by leaders from around the world, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. Kim was widely expected to have been invited but remains in North Korea, apparently due to security and logistical issues.